Former Flyer wins Olympic gold in pole vault

Nageotte, 30, of Olmstead Falls, Ohio, cleared a height of 16 feet, 1 inch in Tokyo to beat Anzhelika Sidorova, of Russia, and Holly Bradshaw, of Great Britain, who won the silver and bronze, respectively.

As a freshman at Dayton in 2010, Nageotte finished 17th in the pole vault (12-9½) at the NCAA championships at the University of Oregon’s legendary Hayward Field. It was the first time a Dayton vaulter had made it past the NCAA regional. She also won the Atlantic 10 Conference indoor and outdoor championships that season.