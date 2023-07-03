X

Former Flyers Crutcher, Camara will play in NBA Summer League

Credit: David Jablonski

37 minutes ago
Games start Friday in Las Vegas

Former Dayton Flyers point guard Jalen Crutcher will play with the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Summer League.

The Pelicans revealed their Summer League roster on Monday. It also includes former Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, the Pelicans’ second-round pick in 2022.

The Hornets start play in the Summer League, which lasts from July 7-17, at 4:30 p.m. Friday at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. The game will air on NBA TV.

Crutcher, a 2021 UD graduate, appeared in five games for the Charlotte Hornets in the Summer League a year ago, averaging 6.6 points and 5.0 assists in 26.5 minutes per game.

Crutcher played for the Hornets’ G League team, the Greensboro Swarm the last two seasons. He averaged 15.3 points and 3.9 assists in 24 games last season.

Explore» UD NEWS: Newest UD basketball recruit: ‘I got goosebumps when I walked into the arena’

In his first Summer League appearance in 2021, Crutcher played for the Milwaukee Bucks. He appeared in four games, averaging 5.3 points in 18.9 minutes per game.

The other former Flyer in the Summer League is Toumani Camara, who was drafted in the second round by the Phoenix Suns in June. His team opens play at 9 p.m. Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The game will air on NBA TV.

The Suns and the Hornets play each other at 8 p.m. July 11. That game will be televised on ESPN2.

