Former UD head coach lands job as general manager in NBA

“Brian has been a valuable member of our front office, playing an integral role in drafting and developing our young players,” said Suns owner Mat Ishbia in a press release. “I am excited for him to step in to the role of general manager. He is a brilliant basketball mind, and he will transform and elevate our team.”

Gregory coached eight seasons at Dayton (2003-11). He had a record of 172-94 and guided the program to NCAA tournament berths in 2004 and 2009, as well as a NIT championship in 2010.

Gregory then spent five seasons at Georgia Tech and six seasons at South Florida. The Suns hired Gregory in 2023. He has served as vice president of player programming since June 2024.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia played at Michigan State from 1999-2002 when Gregory was an assistant coach on Tom Izzo’s staff.

The Suns finished 36-46 this past season and fired coach Mike Budenholzer on April 14 after one season.