Former UD women’s basketball coach Jim Jabir is back at Siena

Jabir, 58, had eight straight 20-win seasons during his time as head coach of the University of Dayton’s women’s basketball coach from 2003 to 2016. He was the eighth head coach and first man to serve as head coach in the program’s history.

Jabir previously led the Siena women’s program for three seasons (1987-90). He spent the past four years at Florida Atlantic and replaces Ali Jaques, who coached the Saints for nine seasons but was not brought back.