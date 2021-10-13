Former Wright State forward to enter NBA G League Draft

Former Wright State forward Loudon Love announced Tuesday on Instagram he has signed with the NBA G League and will enter his name in the G League Draft, which will take place Oct. 23.
A 6-foot-8 center from Geneva, Ill, Love averaged a team-high 16.6 points and 10.1 rebounds last season and was named the Horizon League Player of the Year for the second straight season. He ranks third in Wright State history with 1,792 points.
Love announced in July he would not take advantage of his extra year of college eligibility. He withdrew his name from the NBA Draft and left Wright State to sign with Stade Rochelais, which plays in France’s third division (NM1). That club announced in August he was returning to the United States for personal reasons.
The G League Draft has three rounds. There are 28 teams that will pick in each round.
According to the G League website, “A player who has not yet entered the NBA Draft can still sign a G League contract and enter the league through the NBA G League Draft. That player will maintain his NBA Draft eligibility but will be unable to be called up to the NBA that season. Seven players have taken this route and later been drafted by an NBA team.”