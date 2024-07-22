BreakingNews
Vance embraces hometown roots during Middletown rally: ‘I will never forget where I came from.’

Former Wright State standout to play professionally in Germany

Credit: Joseph R. Craven

Credit: Joseph R. Craven

Sports
By Staff Report
1 hour ago
X

One of the top scorers in Wright State and Horizon League history, Trey Calvin has signed with the Fraport Skyliners of the 18-team Basketball Bundesliga in Germany to begin his professional career, the organization announced Monday.

The Illinois native joins the Skyliners, who are based in Frankfurt, ahead of their upcoming campaign. The BBL regular season runs from September through April.

“We are very proud of Trey as he moves onto the next level,” Wright State head coach Clint Sargent said. “What he accomplished and impact he had on our program will forever be in the fabric of our Raider Family. We wish him the best of luck and we will continue to follow his career closely.”

Calvin finished his Wright State career with 153 games played, the most in Raider history, while scoring 2,139 points, the second-most points in program history. His name is also found on multiple other program records, including minutes played (4,704) and field goals attempted (1,774). He ranks second all-time in field goals made (784), three-point field goals made (244) and three-point field goal attempts (688).

A two-time Horizon League first team selection, Calvin’s 2,139 points are the eighth-most in league history. He is one of 16 players in HL history to reach 2,000 career points and was the first Raider in the HL’s 2,000-point club.

In Other News
1
Dayton will play old rival in second annual charity exhibition game
2
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes picked to win Big Ten in 2024
3
Dayton guard Bennett wants to ‘put some banners in UD Arena’ in second...
4
Former Reds broadcaster gets second chance with national job at CW
5
5 questions facing the Bengals entering training camp

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top