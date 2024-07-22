Former Wright State standout to play professionally in Germany

“We are very proud of Trey as he moves onto the next level,” Wright State head coach Clint Sargent said. “What he accomplished and impact he had on our program will forever be in the fabric of our Raider Family. We wish him the best of luck and we will continue to follow his career closely.”

Calvin finished his Wright State career with 153 games played, the most in Raider history, while scoring 2,139 points, the second-most points in program history. His name is also found on multiple other program records, including minutes played (4,704) and field goals attempted (1,774). He ranks second all-time in field goals made (784), three-point field goals made (244) and three-point field goal attempts (688).

A two-time Horizon League first team selection, Calvin’s 2,139 points are the eighth-most in league history. He is one of 16 players in HL history to reach 2,000 career points and was the first Raider in the HL’s 2,000-point club.