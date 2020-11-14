Former Wright State tennis player finds new home

Jillian Milano, whose Wright State University tennis career ended when the program was cut in June, has found a new home in the Horizon League.
Milano, a Carroll High School graduate, signed with Oakland University, which is located in Auburn Hills, Mich., on Friday.
“We are so excited to have Jillian join our team,” Oakland coach Heather Redshaw said in a press release. “She brings a great work ethic and attitude along with successful experience at the collegiate level.”
Milano had a 55-39 record in singles play at Wright State and a 49-29 record in doubles play. She will complete an accounting degree in May and will pursue an MBA at Oakland. She has two years of eligibility remaining.
Milano’s dad’s Greg, who played at Wright State in the late 1970s, was a volunteer assistant coach on Ben Roeser’s staff for the Wright State tennis team. Wright State eliminated the men’s and women’s tennis teams and softball teams as part of budget cuts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Greg Milano said two other Wright State players — Luisa Pelayo and Grace Whitney (Michigan) — each signed with Eastern Michigan University.