Former Wright State tennis player finds new home

Milano had a 55-39 record in singles play at Wright State and a 49-29 record in doubles play. She will complete an accounting degree in May and will pursue an MBA at Oakland. She has two years of eligibility remaining.

Milano’s dad’s Greg, who played at Wright State in the late 1970s, was a volunteer assistant coach on Ben Roeser’s staff for the Wright State tennis team. Wright State eliminated the men’s and women’s tennis teams and softball teams as part of budget cuts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.