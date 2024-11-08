Fort Loramie wins school’s 2nd state volleyball championship

The Redskins swept the Tiffin Calvert, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17, in the Division VII volleyball state championship match Friday at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

“It hasn’t sunk in just yet, but these eight seniors, this is the reason right here,” Fort Loramie coach John Rodgers said, flanked by all eight in the post-game press conference.

The veteran squad is also the reason that Rodgers was unfazed by Calvert jumping out to a 10-5 lead to start the match.

“I am never worried about them,” he said of his Redskins. “They are going to find a way.”

The Redskins, who didn’t drop a set through seven post-season matches, did just that.

Senior outside hitter Avery Brandewie led all scorers with 20 kills and middle hitter Victoria Mescher added 10, accounting for almost as many kills as the entire Calvert team with 32.

“I think everyone played amazing,” Brandewie said. “And the overall emotion of the game was amazing.”

While the Fort Loramie offense was clicking, the defense proved challenging to a Calvert team that has won two state titles since 2018.

“We knew Fort Loramie was a great team, a senior heavy team,” Senecas coach Lori Rombach said. “They didn’t make a lot of mistakes, and they minimized our runs, that’s what a great team does.”

Brandewie is hopeful that the legacy of her championship team goes beyond the trophy and the title.

“I hope we can inspire those little girls here today like I was inspired,” she said.

Division V: The hefty trophy and player medals were little consolation in the moment as the Fenwick Falcons had their sights set on being champions, not runners-up.

“It’s hard to look at this as an accomplishment at the moment,” Falcons coach Tyler Conley said as his players fought back tears. “But we are in the elite of the elite.”

Fenwick — making its seventh state trip and third championship final appearance — fell to state power Mentor Lake Catholic 25-18, 18-25, 25-14, 25-20, in the Division V state championship final Friday. It was a three-peat for the Cougars, who were making their 11th state appearance, seventh in the past nine years.

“They might be the best team in the state regardless of division,” Conley said.

The Cougars balanced offensive attack resulted in four players in double figures kills and 13 aces.

“They were in system a little more than we were,” Conley said. “When you’re in system the point is over.”

Lake Catholic coach Tess Connolly agreed.

“We really love getting teams out of system and controlling the tempo,” she said. “That’s our strong suit.”

While the outcome wasn’t what she had hoped for, Falcons senior Lyla Schmitt appreciated the state experience.

“It was definitely fun, something a lot of people don’t get to experience,” she said. “I’m more upset about playing my last game with my best friends.”