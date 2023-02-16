Four former Flyers to join Dayton Athletic Hall of Fame

Four former Dayton Flyers will join the University of Dayton Athletic Hall of Fame on Feb. 25.
Brooks Hall (basketball), Lindsay Fletemier (volleyball), Dave Jones (football) and Stephanie Weisenfeld Kerins (women’s soccer) will be honored at halftime of a men’s basketball game against George Mason at UD Arena. The game starts at 6 p.m. The hall of fame will have 193 members when they are inducted.
Here’s a quick glance at the four new members:
• Hall: The Troy grad ranks 25th in career scoring (1,404 points) and third in career 3-pointers (285). He helped lead Dayton to its first and, so far, only Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship in 2003. He now provides analysis on WHIO with Larry Hansgen during games, sharing that role with former teammate Keith Waleskowski.
• Fletemier: She played for the Flyers from 2007-10 and helped lead the team to three A-10 championships and four NCAA tournament appearances. She was the A-10 Player of the Year as a junior and senior. She ranks fourth in career kills (1,532). She played professionally in Puerto Rico and Finland for three seasons.
• Jones: He played for Dayton from 1984-87 and set a school record for single-season rushing yards (1,803) as a senior in 1987 when he was named an All-America. The team lost to Wagner in the national championship game that season.
• Weisenfeld Kerins: She played from 1999-2002 and was the starting goalkeeper for three A-10 championship teams. She owns the school record with 29 shutouts. She was the A-10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2002.
