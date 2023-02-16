Four former Flyers to join Dayton Athletic Hall of Fame

• Hall: The Troy grad ranks 25th in career scoring (1,404 points) and third in career 3-pointers (285). He helped lead Dayton to its first and, so far, only Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship in 2003. He now provides analysis on WHIO with Larry Hansgen during games, sharing that role with former teammate Keith Waleskowski.

• Fletemier: She played for the Flyers from 2007-10 and helped lead the team to three A-10 championships and four NCAA tournament appearances. She was the A-10 Player of the Year as a junior and senior. She ranks fourth in career kills (1,532). She played professionally in Puerto Rico and Finland for three seasons.