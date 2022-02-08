Four to be inducted into UD Hall of Fame in March

Three former athletes and a former coach will be inducted into the University of Dayton Athletic Hall of Fame on March 5.
Mike Harmeyer (football), Andrea Hoover and Ally Malott-McCarthy (basketball) and Mike Tucker (women’s soccer coach) will be honored at halftime of the men’s basketball game against Davidson at UD Arena. The hall of fame will have 189 members when they are inducted.
Here’s a summary of the four:
Harmeyer (1986 UD graduate): He was a two-time NCAA Division III All-American. He played on the defensive line and was a team captain as a senior in the 1985 season. As a junior in 1984, he had 16 sacks. He still holds the school record for fumbles recovered in a game (3). Harmeyer now lives in Reading, Ohio.
Hoover (2015): She ranks fourth in school history with 1,848 points and played for four NCAA tournament teams. The Flyers made the Elite Eight in 2015, her final season. She holds the UD record for free-throw percentage in a season (117 of 125, 93.6). She was a third-round WNBA Draft pick in 2015 and appeared in 12 games for the Los Angeles Sparks.
Hoover, a graduate of Spring Valley Academy, now works as a a cost/price analyst for the United States Air Force. She and her husband Jake live in Bellbrook and have two daughters.
Malott-McCarthy (2015): Hoover’s teammate for four years, the Madison High School graduate Malott-McCarthy ranks seventh in career scoring (1,504) and seventh in blocked shots (104). She played two seasons in the WNBA with the Washington Mystics, who drafted her eighth overall in 2015.
Malott-McCarthy now works as the operations director at the Atrium Family YMCA in Middletown. She and her husband Andy were married in September.
Mike Tucker: He coached the women’s soccer team from 1995-2016, compiling a record of 313-124-33. He’s the all-time winningest coach in the history of the program. His .736 winning percentage ranks fourth best among UD coaches in all sports. During Tucker’s career, the Flyers won 20 Atlantic 10 regular-season or tournament championships, and he was named the A-10 Coach of the Year five times. Tucker and his wife Christine split time between Cincinnati and Bradenton, Fla., and have two daughters, seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
About the Author