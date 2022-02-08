Four to be inducted into UD Hall of Fame in March

Hoover, a graduate of Spring Valley Academy, now works as a a cost/price analyst for the United States Air Force. She and her husband Jake live in Bellbrook and have two daughters.

Malott-McCarthy (2015): Hoover’s teammate for four years, the Madison High School graduate Malott-McCarthy ranks seventh in career scoring (1,504) and seventh in blocked shots (104). She played two seasons in the WNBA with the Washington Mystics, who drafted her eighth overall in 2015.

Malott-McCarthy now works as the operations director at the Atrium Family YMCA in Middletown. She and her husband Andy were married in September.

Caption Dayton coach Mike Tucker talks to reporters after hearing the team’s name called on the NCAA selection show Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, at the Frericks Center. David Jablonski/Staff Caption Dayton coach Mike Tucker talks to reporters after hearing the team’s name called on the NCAA selection show Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, at the Frericks Center. David Jablonski/Staff

Mike Tucker: He coached the women’s soccer team from 1995-2016, compiling a record of 313-124-33. He’s the all-time winningest coach in the history of the program. His .736 winning percentage ranks fourth best among UD coaches in all sports. During Tucker’s career, the Flyers won 20 Atlantic 10 regular-season or tournament championships, and he was named the A-10 Coach of the Year five times. Tucker and his wife Christine split time between Cincinnati and Bradenton, Fla., and have two daughters, seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.