Fourth-quarter rally lifts Badin over Bellbrook in regional final

TROTWOOD – Trailing 9-0 with 10:30 left to play in Friday’s Division III, Region 12 final against Bellbrook, Badin got a lift from an unlikely source – sophomore quarterback Alex Ritzie.
A back-up who hadn’t thrown a pass all season, Ritzie engineered two late touchdown drives, the last capped by Jack Walsh’s 13-yard touchdown run with 40 seconds to go for a 14-9 lead, as the Rams rallied to beat Bellbrook 21-9 at Trotwood’s Miami Valley Hospital Sportsplex. Ritzie replaced starter Landyn Vidourek, who was hampered by a hand injury.
Badin (13-0) advances to the state semifinals for the first time since 1998 and will face Granville, a 57-49 winner over Western Brown, at a site to be announced Sunday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
Bellbrook (11-2) drops to 0-3 in regional finals (also lost in 1991 and 2001).
The game was a rematch of a Week 2 contest that the Rams won 17-7.
Bellbrook forced two first-half turnovers and held a 3-0 halftime lead thanks to Conner Peh’s 42-yard first-quarter field goal.
Nick Etienne’s 20-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter pushed Bellbrook’s advantage to 9-0.
One the ensuing possession Ritzie led the Rams on a 75-yard drive that he capped with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Braedyn Moore.
After forcing a Bellbrook punt, Badin lined up for a 35-yard field goal, which was no good. Bellbrook, however, was flagged for running into the kicker, which resulted in a Badin first down. Two plays later Walsh ran in for the winning score.
Badin’s Carson Cheek returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown with 13 seconds left for the final margin of victory.
Bellbrook running back Seth Borondy, who set the Bellbrook single-season rushing record last week, finished with 131 yards on 33 carries. His 2,744 rushing yards this season ranks 27th for a singleseason in state history.
Both teams featured stellar senior classes.
Bellbrook has won three Southwestern Buckeye League titles and 37 games over the last four years. Badin has won 38 games and four Greater Catholic League Co-Ed championships.
