Fourth-quarter rally lifts Badin over Bellbrook in regional final

Bellbrook forced two first-half turnovers and held a 3-0 halftime lead thanks to Conner Peh’s 42-yard first-quarter field goal.

Caption Bellbrook High School senior running back Seth Borondy carries the ball during their game against Badin in the Division III, Region 12 final on Friday night at Trotwood Madison High School.

Nick Etienne’s 20-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter pushed Bellbrook’s advantage to 9-0.

One the ensuing possession Ritzie led the Rams on a 75-yard drive that he capped with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Braedyn Moore.

After forcing a Bellbrook punt, Badin lined up for a 35-yard field goal, which was no good. Bellbrook, however, was flagged for running into the kicker, which resulted in a Badin first down. Two plays later Walsh ran in for the winning score.

Badin’s Carson Cheek returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown with 13 seconds left for the final margin of victory.

Bellbrook running back Seth Borondy, who set the Bellbrook single-season rushing record last week, finished with 131 yards on 33 carries. His 2,744 rushing yards this season ranks 27th for a singleseason in state history.

Both teams featured stellar senior classes.

Bellbrook has won three Southwestern Buckeye League titles and 37 games over the last four years. Badin has won 38 games and four Greater Catholic League Co-Ed championships.