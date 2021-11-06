Fourth-quarter rally lifts Tipp past Alter

Outscoring visiting Alter 10-0 in the fourth quarter, Tippecanoe rallied for a 37-28 win over the Knights in a Division III, Region 12 quarterfinal at City Park. It was the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Tipp (10-2), the No. 7 seed in Region 12, advances to play No. 3 Bellbrook, a 42-35 winner over Wapakoneta, next Friday at a neutral site that will be announced Sunday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Wayne and Northmont are options. Bellbrook beat Tipp 24-14 in Week 1.