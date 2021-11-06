Fourth-quarter rally lifts Tipp past Alter

TIPP CITY -- There was only one present Tippecanoe football coach Matt Burgbacher wanted for his 45th birthday Friday. And he got it.
Outscoring visiting Alter 10-0 in the fourth quarter, Tippecanoe rallied for a 37-28 win over the Knights in a Division III, Region 12 quarterfinal at City Park. It was the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
Tipp (10-2), the No. 7 seed in Region 12, advances to play No. 3 Bellbrook, a 42-35 winner over Wapakoneta, next Friday at a neutral site that will be announced Sunday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Wayne and Northmont are options. Bellbrook beat Tipp 24-14 in Week 1.
Alter, the region’s 15th seed, finishes 6-6. The Knights had won four straight after starting 2-5. Alter has reached the postseason 21 straight years.
Alter led 14-13 at halftime and 28-27 after a third quarter that saw four lead changes in less than four minutes.
Four Tipp interceptions, including three in the second half, aided the comeback.
Tipp quarterback Liam Poronsky threw three touchdowns (two to Zach Butera) and Cayd Everhart had two touchdown runs.
Chase Stone had three rushing touchdowns for Alter.
Tipp’s trip to the regional semifinals is its first since 2015.
About the Author