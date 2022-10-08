Fourth-quarter rally lifts Tipp past Piqua in key Miami Valley League tilt

“We wanted a chance at the end and we were within striking distance,” Tippecanoe head coach Matt Burgbacher said. “We were able to stick it in. And that was awesome to see.”

Jones’ 6-yard touchdown run with 5:06 left to play capped a 12-play drive and proved to be the deciding points. It was Tipp’s first lead of the game.

The Red Devils game-winning drive was aided by two key Piqua penalties - a running into the kicker penalty on a fourth-down punt and a horse-collar tackle on the ensuing first down.

The Indians got the ball back with five minutes to go, but were forced to punt after a three-and-out. Tipp ran the clock out, thanks to a key five-yard gain by Jones on a third-and-3 with 2:22 to go.

Jones had to be carried off the field following his touchdown run, but rallied to handle the decisive carry.

“That’s what (these kids) have done every week,” Burgbacher said. “These kids lay it on the line and when they go home on Fridays they are exhausted. They leave it all out there and that’s a sign of a great team. That’s what we have.”

“I told my coach to keep me in,” Jones said. “I told them to trust me. I told them “I got this.’”

Piqua held a 14-13 halftime lead and extended the advantage to 20-13 on a 3-yard third-quarter touchdown run by Sam Schmiesing.

The Indians, however, mustered one first down in the fourth quarter. Tipp’s Lucas Merry ignited the Red Devils game-winning drive with a fumble recovery with 9:40 to play.

Tipp kicker Jackson Kleather, a Bowling Green recruit, kicked three field goals for the hosts (34, 46 and 40 yards), while quarterback Liam Poronsky connected with Stanley Clyne for a 34-yard second-quarter touchdown.

Piqua’s Brady Ouhl hit Colten Beougher for a 21-yard first-quarter touchdown and Dre’Sean Roberts added a 5-yard TD run in the second quarter.

Tipp controls its own destiny for a MVL title. The Red Devils host Fairborn next week and travel to Greenville in Week 10. The Skyhawks and Green Wave entered Friday a combined 2-12.

“We cane into this season not knowing what kind of team we had, but the one thing we did know was we had great kids,” Burgbacher said. “We just keep getting better and better. We control what happens to Tipp. That’s all we want.”