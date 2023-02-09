Franklin grad Kennard traded to Memphis

Franklin High School graduate Luke Kennard was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday at the NBA Trade Deadline.
A sixth-year guard, Kennard is averaging 7.8 points in 35 games.
The three-team deal involving Kennard also included these moves: the Clippers received Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets plus three second-round picks; and the Rockets received John Wall from the Clippers, but he will be waived.
Kennard started his NBA career with the Detroit Pistons in 2017-18 and spent three seasons with them. The Pistons traded him to the Clippers in December 2020.
Kennard played two seasons at Duke and was drafted No. 12 overall by the Pistons in 2017,
A 2015 Franklin graduate, Kennard was named Mr. Ohio Basketball in 2014 and 2015. He finished with 2,977 points in his high school career, second on the all-time list in Ohio.
About the Author