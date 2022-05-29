Franklin native Watson claims first PBA50 title

The 55-year-old Franklin native, who now resides in Maineville, got off to a slow start in the 12-game matchplay round but made some much-needed adjustments midway through the day.

“Then I went on a tear,” he said, smiling.

Watson posted an 803 series in his next three games and led the field by 170 pins with two games to go.

“It was a little more relaxing knowing I was ahead,” he said.

A 256 and 279 in the final two games secured the win for Watson, who finished 7-5 in matchplay and tallied a tournament-high 230.80 average.

The win was a bucket-list accomplishment for the longtime bowler who got his start in the sport 45 years earlier at Eastern Lanes. From youth leagues to JTBA tournaments to the PBA50 ranks, much has changed, but Watson’s love of the game has remained constant. Watson wasn’t the only Dayton area bowler who placed in the PBA50 Regional event as Brian Kretzer finished third and Dave Flemming was seventh.

* Kids Bowl Free: With the school year quickly coming to an end, it won’t be long before the kids are bouncing off the walls.

Keeping them occupied doesn’t have to be expensive — in fact, it can be free with the Kids Bowl Free program. In its 15th year, there are more than 1,400 participating bowling centers across the country. Participating young bowlers receive two free games of bowling every day during the summer.

Interested families simply register online and select their local participating bowling center. From Poelking Lanes South, in Centerville, to Victory Lanes, in Springfield — and many points in between — there are several centers to choose from.

For more information or to register, visit www.KidsBowlFree.com.