Funeral services set for UD Hall of Famer Bill Uhl Sr.

The funeral for Bill Uhl Sr., the All-American basketball player and Hall of Fame member at the University of Dayton, successful insurance man with his Wm. G. Uhl Agency and an admired family man who died in the early hours of Christmas Eve, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be the day prior, Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Routsong Funeral Home. 2100 E, Stroop Rd., Kettering.
Uhl is survived by Cynthia, his wife of 65 years, daughters, Sarah (Robert) Bryan and their children, Anna (Adam) Caraboolad, Catherine and Mary Bryan; Rachel Uhl; Rebecca (Anthony) Herdina and their children, Claire and David Herdina; Amy (Stephen) Murphy and their children, Stephen and Natalie Murphy; and his son, William (Kelly) Uhl, Jr. and their children, William, Brady, Charlie and Joseph Uhl.
At the family’s request, contributions may be made in Bill’s name to The Marianist Mission, P.O. Box 340998, Dayton, OH 45434 (https://marianist.com) or Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (https://daytonperformingarts.org).
