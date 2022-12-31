Funeral services set for UD Hall of Famer Bill Uhl Sr.

Visitation with the family will be the day prior, Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Routsong Funeral Home. 2100 E, Stroop Rd., Kettering.

Uhl is survived by Cynthia, his wife of 65 years, daughters, Sarah (Robert) Bryan and their children, Anna (Adam) Caraboolad, Catherine and Mary Bryan; Rachel Uhl; Rebecca (Anthony) Herdina and their children, Claire and David Herdina; Amy (Stephen) Murphy and their children, Stephen and Natalie Murphy; and his son, William (Kelly) Uhl, Jr. and their children, William, Brady, Charlie and Joseph Uhl.