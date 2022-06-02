Game suspended with Dragons down 3-0 in 6th

Rain and lightning moved into Day Air Ballpark in the sixth inning Wednesday night and the Midwest League game was suspended with South Bend leading Dayton 3-0.
The teams will resume the nine-inning game at 5:35 p.m. Thursday. When that game ends, they will play a nine-inning game.
Dragons starter Bryce Bonnin cruised through five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk and striking out six. The Cubs jumped on James Marinan in the sixth for three runs. Jordan Nwogu tripled in the Cubs’ first run and Yohendrick Pinango followed with a two-run homer.
Cubs starter DJ Herz, who is Chicago’s No. 9 prospect, allowed one hit in five innings and struck out 12.
Hinds’ hot bat: Dragons outfielder Rece Hinds has rebounded from a slow start. Over his last 19 games entering play Wednesday, he was batting .403 with four homers, three doubles and two triples. He’s batting .272 on the season with a .368 on-base percentage and .856 OPS.
“He’s making adjustments, he’s hitting a lot of line drives right now and he’s doing a great job with two strikes of putting the ball in play,” Dragons manager Bryan LaHair said. “Little things with him have been the difference and he’s just working hard to get better every day.”
The Reds drafted Hinds, 21, in the second round in 2019 out of Florida’s IMG Academy. He’s rated the Reds’ No. 8 prospect by MLB.com.
About the Author