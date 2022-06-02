Game suspended with Dragons down 3-0 in 6th

The teams will resume the nine-inning game at 5:35 p.m. Thursday. When that game ends, they will play a nine-inning game.

Dragons starter Bryce Bonnin cruised through five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk and striking out six. The Cubs jumped on James Marinan in the sixth for three runs. Jordan Nwogu tripled in the Cubs’ first run and Yohendrick Pinango followed with a two-run homer.