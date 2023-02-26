George Mason ends Dayton’s four-game winning streak

Stat of the game: George Mason shot 58.1% (25 of 43) from the field. It’s the first opponent to shoot better than 50% against Dayton this season.

Key shot: Devon Cooper, who scored 16 points, made a go-ahead layup with 46 seconds left.

Big turnover: With Dayton trailing 68-66, Malachi Smith turned the ball over on a pass under the basket with 10 seconds remaining.

Missed opportunities: Dayton shot 59.3% (16 of 27) at the free-throw line. Holmes made 12 of 18. George Mason made 17 of 23 (73.9%).

Looking ahead: Dayton plays its final home game at 7 p.m. Tuesday against La Salle (13-15, 7-8).

HALFTIME RECAP

Holmes scored in the final seconds of the first half off a pass from Smith, but that was the only field goal of the last five minutes for the Dayton Flyers, who trailed George Mason 33-28 at halftime.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: Holmes led all scorers with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Key stat: George Mason shot 58% from the field, while Dayton shot 48%.

Turning point: The game was tied at 25-25 with five minutes to play after a basket by Holmes. George Mason then went on an 8-1 run.

Rotation news: Mike Sharavjamts returned to the rotation after missing the game Wednesday at UMass with an illness. This is the second game this season Dayton has had a fully healthy roster.

Around the A-10: Virginia Commonwealth (22-7, 13-3) beat Richmond 73-58 at the Siegel Center on Friday to stay in first place with two games to go. VCU plays a home game against Saint Louis on Tuesday and can clinch a share of the regular-season title with a victory. It closes the season March 4 at George Washington.

Fordham (23-6, 11-5) beat Rhode Island 74-71 on Saturday to move closer to clinching a top-four seed.