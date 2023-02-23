Girls basketball power kicked out of state tournament for recruiting

TCC was 22-2 and the No. 1 seed in the Northwest Division II District 3 tournament. It will be replaced in the tournament by Napoleon, the team it just defeated 63-22 on Saturday. Napoleon will play Oak Harbor in a district semifinal game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

The OHSAA said Toledo Central Catholic administrators cooperated with the OHSAA investigation regarding the bylaw infractions and has accepted the decision to be removed from the postseason. The OHSAA said it plans to do a comprehensive investigation in the coming months.