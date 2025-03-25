Girls basketball: Springboro’s Martin, Fairmont’s Finn earn top Division I All-Ohio honors

Springboro High School senior guard Bryn Martin and Fairmont coach Jeremey Finn earned top honors as part of the Division I All-Ohio girls basketball teams, which were announced this week by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association.
Martin, a two-time Ms. Basketball nominee, was named D-I Player of the Year after guiding the Panthers back to the state semifinals this year. She averaged 23 points, 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for Springboro. She shot 52.4% from the field, 37.6% from three-point range and 86.8% from the free-throw line.
The University of Washington commit was also nominated to play in the McDonald’s All-American game. The Panthers were state runner-up in D-I last season.
Finn was named Coach of the Year in Division I to the Firebirds to an unbeaten Greater Western Ohio Conference title — the program’s first outright title since 2012 — and a district title during a 22-3 season. The Firebirds fell to Princeton in the D-I regional semifinal game.
D-VII state runner-up Fort Loramie brought home top honors in D-VII. Redskins senior Avery Brandewie (19.8 ppg) was named the D-VII Player of the Year, while Carla Siegel earned Coach of the Year. The Redskins finished 25-4, falling to Waterford 48-46 in the state championship game.
Mississinawa Valley senior Taylee Woodbury was also named first team in D-VII.
In Division IV, Alter senior Maddie Moody (18.8 ppg) and Urbana senior Peyton Mounce (26.3 ppg) were named first team All-Ohio.
For the complete All-Ohio lists, log on to DaytonDailyNews.com.
