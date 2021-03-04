Girls basketball: Waynesville falls in D-III regional semifinals

“I’m proud of them,” Gabbard said. “They played hard. We knew (Worthington Christian) was going to be good.”

Waynesville trailed 27-26 at the half, but the Warriors went on a 7-0 run — two putbacks by King and a 3-pointer by Weakley — to grab a 41-35 lead midway through the third quarter.

“We told them we had to keep them off the boards, we just weren’t able to do it,” Gabbard said.

Butterbaugh hit a 3-pointer and Cassoni hit a jumper to make it 41-40 after three quarters

The rest of the game belonged to the Warriors. A jumper by Meghan Mayotte, a 3-pointer by Weakley and back-to-back buckets by King extended Worthington Christian’s lead to 50-40. The Warriors were able to run the clock out in the final two minutes.

“I think we might have run out of gas a little bit,” Gabbard said. “They just beat us down the floor with their length and they could outrun us.”

Waynesville began the season without three starters and got off to a 5-5 start. Once they got healthy, the Spartans went 11-3 the rest of the way. They won a district title for the third time in four seasons.

Waynesville returns four starters next season and five of its top-6 rotation players, Gabbard said.

“We had a good season, we won another district and got back to the regionals,” Gabbard said. “We’ve got a lot of tradition and we’ll get back next year.”

Worthington Christian (24-1) will play the winner of Anna and Purcell Marian at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Springfield High School.