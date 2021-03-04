Girls basketball: Waynesville falls in D-III regional semifinals

SPRINGFIELD — After 42 years, Waynesville High School coach Tim Gabbard knows a good team when he sees one — especially at this point in the postseason.
The veteran coach knew his team would have its hands full with Worthington Christian. The Warriors outscored the Spartans 11-0 in the fourth quarter en route to a 52-40 victory in a Division III regional semifinal game on Wednesday at Springfield High School.
“We missed a few shots and they beat us down the floor,” Gabbard said. “We weren’t big enough or strong enough, but we hung with them as long as we could.”
Worthington Christian’s Blessing King led all scorers with 19 points and senior Katherine Weakley added 18.
Sophomore Megan Bailey scored 10 points for the Spartans, while senior Leah Butterbaugh and junior Isabella Cassoni each added nine points. The Spartans finished 16-7.
“I’m proud of them,” Gabbard said. “They played hard. We knew (Worthington Christian) was going to be good.”
Waynesville trailed 27-26 at the half, but the Warriors went on a 7-0 run — two putbacks by King and a 3-pointer by Weakley — to grab a 41-35 lead midway through the third quarter.
“We told them we had to keep them off the boards, we just weren’t able to do it,” Gabbard said.
Butterbaugh hit a 3-pointer and Cassoni hit a jumper to make it 41-40 after three quarters
The rest of the game belonged to the Warriors. A jumper by Meghan Mayotte, a 3-pointer by Weakley and back-to-back buckets by King extended Worthington Christian’s lead to 50-40. The Warriors were able to run the clock out in the final two minutes.
“I think we might have run out of gas a little bit,” Gabbard said. “They just beat us down the floor with their length and they could outrun us.”
Waynesville began the season without three starters and got off to a 5-5 start. Once they got healthy, the Spartans went 11-3 the rest of the way. They won a district title for the third time in four seasons.
Waynesville returns four starters next season and five of its top-6 rotation players, Gabbard said.
“We had a good season, we won another district and got back to the regionals,” Gabbard said. “We’ve got a lot of tradition and we’ll get back next year.”
Worthington Christian (24-1) will play the winner of Anna and Purcell Marian at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Springfield High School.