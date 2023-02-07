BreakingNews
JUST IN: Fairborn votes to join Dayton-area utility group seeking better prices
Girls basketball: Which area teams are ranked in this week's state polls?

Sports
By Associated Press
16 minutes ago

The top 10 teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. West Clermont (8) 22-0 132 1

2. Mason (3) 21-1 116 2

3. Cin. Princeton 20-2 71 7

4. Talawanda (1) 21-0 64 8

5. Olmsted Falls 17-3 63 5

6. Lakota East 19-3 59 3

7. Marysville (1) 19-2 58 4

8. Powell Olentangy Liberty 18-2 55 9

9. Pickerington Cent. 16-4 54 6

10. Tol. Start 17-2 27 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23.

DIVISION II

1. Alter (4) 19-3 103 1

(tie) Tol. Cent. Cath. (3) 19-2 103 2

3. Proctorville Fairland (3) 21-0 97 3

4. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 19-2 82 4

5. Canfield (1) 18-1 64 6

6. Alliance Marlington 18-2 63 5

7. Copley 21-1 57 7

8. Badin (1) 19-2 44 9

9. Chillicothe Unioto 21-0 37 8

10. Akr. SVSM 14-4 22 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21. Findlay Liberty-Benton 18.

DIVISION III

1. Worthington Christian (10) 19-1 124 1

2. Seaman N. Adams (2) 22-0 109 2

3. Belmont Union Local 21-0 84 4

4. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 13-6 76 3

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 16-3 74 5

6. Cols. Africentric 17-4 59 7

7. Smithville 19-2 46 6

8. Portsmouth W. 21-1 45 8

9. Wheelersburg 20-2 27 9

10. Doylestown Chippewa 17-4 16 NR

(tie) Bethel 18-4 16 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 15. Apple Creek Waynedale 13. Rockford Parkway 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Tri-Village (13) 22-0 138 1

2. Ft. Loramie 19-2 120 2

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 21-0 104 3

4. Richmond Hts. 18-3 70 5

5. Marion Local 18-3 60 7

6. Hannibal River 20-1 56 8

7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 18-2 44 6

8. Tol. Christian 15-4 34 4

9. Convoy Crestview 15-4 26 T10

10. Crown City S. Gallia 18-3 25 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Russia 23. Leipsic 21. New Middletown Spring. 16. Legacy Christian Academy 15.

Associated Press
