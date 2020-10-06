Girls Soccer: Top-ranked Waynesville closing in on sixth straight league title

Bricker, in her second season as head coach and 11th with the program, played goalie on Waynesville’s 2002 Division II state semifinalist team. So, with that No. 1 ranking does this year’s team compare to that 2002 team, the lone Spartans' team to reach the state semis?

“I won’t say I haven’t had that comparison in my own head,” Bricker said. “I think these girls are as good as the 2002 team and maybe even better in a couple of positions. This year’s team is deeper. We have more subs we can put in without losing play. Both teams were defensively strong. I consider that 2002 team one of the best defenses to come through Waynesville. I think we have more scorers on this 2020 team.”

Waynesville is outscoring opponents 88-4. Alter, Monroe and Cincinnati Wyoming are the only teams to score on Waynesville, with Monroe getting a pair of goals.

Defensively, senior Emma Sizer and freshman Emme Greely have controlled the center of the field while juniors Savanna Amburgy and Kate Handle and sophomore Laine Kuhns have rotated on the outside. Senior keeper Leah Butterbaugh has stopped 48 of the 52 shots on goal she’s faced.

Offensively, senior Jenna Foley leads in both goals (21) and assists (14). Freshman Samantha Erbach is second with 20 goals.

“Jenna Foley … I think her shot looks better than it’s looked the last three years,” Bricker said. “She really has done a nice job distributing for us and getting set-ups for other players.”

“(Erbach) just wants to put the ball in the back of the net. She plays hard and she’s got great skills. She’s one of those true forward minded people that just wants to score … She’s got the shot and the skills to do it.”

Junior Emma Whitaker and freshman Brooke Woody both have 10 goals each. Senior Grace Moore and sophomore Allison Freese each have six.

Senior Hannah Gill, who tied the school record for assists in a game with five in a 7-1 win against Wyoming, is second on the team with 13 assists. She’s followed by junior Maddie Beuchat (7), Freese (7), sophomore Libby Bulach (6), Erbach (6) and Woody (6).

“We’ve had some strong teams and strong players in the past, but this is probably the deepest team we’ve had in my experience with Waynesville,” Bricker said. “Great team camaraderie. The girls are playing unselfish on the field looking for the best opportunity for the team and not just themselves.”

Waynesville has reached the district final two of the past three seasons (D-II in 2017 and D-III in 2019) and lost in a penalty-kick shootout both times. Led by seven seniors the Spartans are looking to break through this season.

“This group of seniors … they’re frustrated. They’re fired up,” Bricker said. “I think we have to have that confidence coming into the game not only do we belong there but we’re the better team on the field. The last two districts we’ve played in that has been part of it.”

Sidney surging: Sidney (10-1-1) has gone unbeaten in eight straight games since a 1-0 loss to Butler on Sept. 2. The Yellow Jackets have outscored teams 41-3. Included in that stretch was a 0-0 tie with Tippecanoe.

Sidney traveled to Butler on Monday night.

Good Knights: Alter improved to 8-1-3 overall last week with a pair of wins and a tie. The time might have been most impressive. Alter played Loveland to a 0-0 score. Loveland is ranked No. 10 in the D-I state poll and Alter is No. 3 in D-II.