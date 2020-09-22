Girls soccer: Williams' return boosts Butler to strong start

Butler leads the MVL’s Miami Division at 8-0-1 (overall and MVL). Tipp is second at 7-0-2. The MVL starts its second trip through the league schedule but Butler and Tipp are not scheduled to play again.

“The girls worked hard,” said Butler coach Burt Mattice, whose team is one win away from matching last season’s total. “It was a tough match on both sides. I give a lot of credit to (Tipp). They’re a tough team to play. Our girls stepped up today.”

Tipp is ranked No. 8 in the Division II state poll (released Tuesday) by the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association.

Williams' header gave Butler a 1-0 lead with 30:40 left before halftime. Tipp’s Kenna Smith tied it three minutes later. The goal was just the second allowed by the Butler defense this season, the other coming in a 2-1 victory over Troy.

Butler junior Evan Neely entered Monday’s game with 49 saves.

Offensively, the Aviators have received scoring from a variety of players. Seniors Morgan Buschur, Abby Marvin and Ella Neely have five goals each. Junior Sydney Walko and sophomore Hailey Stanforth both have four. Ella Neely also has 12 assists. Williams and Stanforth both have five.

Stanforth tore her ACL in both her seventh grade and eighth-grade seasons but, like Williams, has overcome the adversity to become a starter.

“It’s just a relief knowing I’m able to do it again,” Williams said. We’re doing really well as a team. We’ve gotten closer this year. Overall a better year for us."

GWOC showdown: Centerville (8-0-1) and Beavercreek (8-1-0) take another step in helping determine the Greater Western Ohio Conference title when the Beavers host the Elks on Wednesday. Centerville is ranked No. 6 in the Division I state poll by the OSSCA. Beavercreek is No. 10.

Centerville won the first meeting 2-0 on goals by seniors Braelen Devoe and Leah Firsdon.

Knights on win streak: Alter, ranked No. 2 in the D-II state poll, hosts league rival Carroll on Wednesday. Alter (6-1-1 overall) has won four straight since tying Cincinnati Madeira 2-2 and falling to Waynesville (No. 2 in D-III) 2-1.

Spartans undefeated: Scoring has come at a premium against Waynesville (8-0). The Spartans, led by senior Leah Butterbaugh, have posted five shutouts in eight games. The defense has allowed multiple goals just once in a 5-2 victory against Monroe.

Offensively, freshman Samantha Erbach leads the team with 19 goals and senior Jenna Foley has 12 as they battle for the Southwestern Buckeye League lead.