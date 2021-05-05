Grand slam keys Dragons’ season-opening win

McAfee, a product of Pepperdine University, led a 13-hit Dayton attack by going 3 for 5. His grand slam was the first by a Dayton player since July 27, 2019 when Brian Rey belted one in Fort Wayne. Yang, Michael Siani and Quin Cotton had two hits apiece for Dayton. Jacob Hurtubise, the Dragons lead-off hitter, had a bunt hit, two walks, two stolen bases, and three runs scored.

The Dragons built a 4-0 lead, saw Great Lakes battled back in the seventh inning to make it 4-2, and then extended the lead to 9-2 in the top of the ninth, keyed by McAfee’s grand slam. Great Lakes scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to close out the scoring.