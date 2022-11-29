Grant: Dayton guards Smith, Elvis ‘out for foreseeable future’

Dayton Flyers guards Malachi Smith and Kobe Elvis will be sidelined for “the foreseeable future,” coach Anthony Grant said Monday night.
Grant talked to the voice of the Dayton Flyers, Larry Hansgen, on Flyer Insider on WHIO Radio in his first interview since Dayton’s 79-75 loss Friday to Brigham Young in the seventh-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Elvis appeared to hurt his knee on a drive to the basket with 6:49 to play in the second half and left the game. In the final seconds of the second half, Smith turned his left ankle on a drive to the basket in a tie game and was carried to the locker room. It was his fourth game back since returning from a right ankle injury suffered in October.
Dayton (3-4) finished 0-3 at the tournament in the Bahamas and will return to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Western Michigan (2-5) at UD Arena without both starting guards.
“I don’t know anything in terms of the amount of time or anything yet,” Grant told Hansgen. “As of right now, they’re both on crutches and unavailable at this time. Moving forward, we’ve got to plan to be without them. Hopefully, we’ll know more within the next few days.”
Grant did have one piece of good news. He expects Koby Brea, who missed the trip to the Bahamas with an illness, to be available Wednesday.
