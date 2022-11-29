Grant: Dayton guards Smith, Elvis ‘out for foreseeable future’

Grant talked to the voice of the Dayton Flyers, Larry Hansgen, on Flyer Insider on WHIO Radio in his first interview since Dayton’s 79-75 loss Friday to Brigham Young in the seventh-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Elvis appeared to hurt his knee on a drive to the basket with 6:49 to play in the second half and left the game. In the final seconds of the second half, Smith turned his left ankle on a drive to the basket in a tie game and was carried to the locker room. It was his fourth game back since returning from a right ankle injury suffered in October.