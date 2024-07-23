Grant pleased with Dayton’s progress in summer practices

Dayton is nearing the end of its summer practice period as it prepares for the eighth season of the Grant era.

“We get eight weeks in the summer,” Grant said, “and we’ve had a lot of the guys here. The freshmen just arrived about a week ago. We’re trying to put the group together. I’ve been pleased with what we’ve been able to do so far.”

Dayton had 10 scholarship players active at the practice: fifth-year forward Zed Key, an Ohio State transfer; fifth-year guard Enoch Cheeks; fifth-year guard Brady Uhl; Smith; junior guard Javon Bennett; junior forward Isaac Jack; redshirt freshman forward Jaiun Simon; freshman guard/forward Hamad Mousa; and L’Etang.

Walk-ons Makai Grant, Evan Dickey and Will Maxwell also participated in the practice. CJ Napier, who was a walk-on last year, was also there. He’s now a graduate assistant on Grant’s staff.

Two other scholarship players watched from the sidelines: senior forward Nate Santos; and redshirt freshman guard Marvel Allen.

Santos underwent surgery in April to repair a bone spur in his hip. He’s now running and shooting and expects to be 100% in the fall.

Allen underwent a procedure to clean up an issue in his right knee in June. He said then he expected to return to the court in August. He was shooting around before practice.

“We expect them both to be ready to go once we get back here in the fall,” Grant said.

Posh Alexander, a fifth-year guard who played last season at Butler, was the only player not at the practice. He’s been on campus for most of the summer but went home for personal reasons and will be back.

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski