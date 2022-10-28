Grant will coach against ‘dear friend’ in Dayton’s exhibition game

Two big tests follow in the first nine days of the season. They Flyers play Southern Methodist at 7 p.m. Nov. 11, at UD Arena and then travel to Las Vegas, Nev., to play UNLV at 11 p.m. Nov. 15.

Dayton likely will have four players who started last season in the starting lineup again: DaRon Holmes II; Camara; Elvis; and R.J. Blakney. With Malachi Smith and last season’s top sixth man Koby Brea sidelined, Mustapha Amzil will most likely be the fifth starter.

Zimi Nwokeji and Mike Sharavjamts should also get major minutes against Capital. Tyrone Baker was expected to return to practice Tuesday after missing the scrimmage Saturday against West Virginia. The status of Kaleb Washington and Richard Amaefule, who like Brea were sidelined for the Red & Blue Game on Oct. 15, is another question mark for Saturday.

Dayton might have only eight scholarship players available. That will give Grant plenty of film on them, at least.

“We’ve got a variety of guys that are being asked to play multiple positions,” Grant said, “so a lot of teaching is still going on. But this will be a great opportunity No. 1 to get some outside competition and then No. 2 to play in front of a crowd and to get that experience.”

This will be the second time Dayton has played Capital, which is coached by 1986 Dayton grad Damon Goowin, in Grant’s six seasons.

“He’s a dear friend,” Grant said. “Obviously, we played together here, and I’ve certainly got a lot of respect for him as a human being and then the job he’s done at Capital.”

Dayton beat Capital 89-71 in 2019. Capital made 7 of 8 shots from the field in the first 12 minutes to build an 18-13 lead.

Dayton traveled to Bethany, W.Va., for its scrimmage against West Virginia last weekend. No score was released, though Dayton lost by 12, according to a source.

“We definitely learned a lot,” Elvis said. “We learned that we need to come out a little bit more force and have a better sense of urgency early on.”

Earlier in the week, Dayton lost Smith to what Grant has described as a “lower body injury.” He sat on the bench during the scrimmage with a protective boot on his right foot. Smith injured his right ankle in the preseason a year ago, his left ankle in March and also wore a boot on his ankle in July when he hosted a basketball camp with his brother Scoochie Smith. He said at the time it was a minor injury.

Without Smith, Dayton not only loses its most experienced point guard but an emotional leader.

“He has a big impact on the team, and even just him not being here vocally, it’s a big change for the team,” Camara said, “But I think we made a pretty good adjustment. There’s bunch of stuff that we need to work on. Other people need to step up, and other people need to take different responsibilities. That’s the biggest thing.”