Butler grad Greaser likely to miss cut at Masters

Amateur, Austin Greaser hits to the second hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Amateur, Austin Greaser hits to the second hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

36 minutes ago

Buter High School graduate Austin Greaser likely came up short Friday in his bid to make the 36-hole cut at the Masters.

Greaser fired a 5-over-par 77 in the second round and finished the first two rounds at 7-over 151 (74-77). Late Friday, the cut was projected to be at 4-over 148.

Greaser, a junior on North Carolina’s top-10 ranked men’s golf team, birdied Nos.8 and 9 for the second straight day and made the turn Friday at even-par 36 and 2-over for the tournament. But a double-bogey on the par-4, 11th followed by a bogey on the par-3, 12th stopped the momentum. Two more bogeys -- on 14 and 18 -- resulted in a back-nine 41.

Greaser and Keita Nakajima of Japan tied for low amateur honors.

Greaser earned the Masters invite and a spot in the U.S. Open in June with his runner-up finish in last summer’s U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club. He followed up his strong summer with his first collegiate victory in September. He holed out a 168-yard shot on the final hole to win the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational.

The 2020 Ohio Amateur champion, Greaser has the lowest stroke average in Tar Heel history at 71.43 over 76 rounds in 24 college tournaments. He’s the only North Carolina player with a career average below 72. Greaser is the 11th-ranked amateur in the world by Golfweek/Amateur Golf.com and No. 23 in the world in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

