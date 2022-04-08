Butler grad Greaser likely to miss cut at Masters

Greaser fired a 5-over-par 77 in the second round and finished the first two rounds at 7-over 151 (74-77). Late Friday, the cut was projected to be at 4-over 148.

Greaser, a junior on North Carolina’s top-10 ranked men’s golf team, birdied Nos.8 and 9 for the second straight day and made the turn Friday at even-par 36 and 2-over for the tournament. But a double-bogey on the par-4, 11th followed by a bogey on the par-3, 12th stopped the momentum. Two more bogeys -- on 14 and 18 -- resulted in a back-nine 41.