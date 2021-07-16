Great Lakes knocks Dayton out of first place

The Loons (35-28) got two-run homers from Justin Yurchak and Brandon Lewis, who clubbed his over the batter’s eye in center field. Yurchak was 3-for-4 and is 9-for-13 in the series with three doubles to raise his average to a league-leading .380.

Dragons starter Eduardo Salazar (2-3) allowed eight runs on eight hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out six.