Great Lakes knocks Dayton out of first place

Great Lakes scored eight runs in the first three innings on the way to a 10-3 victory over Dayton, knocking the Dragons out of first place for the first time since taking that spot on June 8.
The Loons (35-28) got two-run homers from Justin Yurchak and Brandon Lewis, who clubbed his over the batter’s eye in center field. Yurchak was 3-for-4 and is 9-for-13 in the series with three doubles to raise his average to a league-leading .380.
Dragons starter Eduardo Salazar (2-3) allowed eight runs on eight hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out six.
Juan Martinez had a two-run double for the 34-28 Dragons, who lost their fifth straight game. Francisco Urbaez had two hits to raise his average to .337 and extend his hitting streak to 10 games.