Great Lakes knocks Dayton out of first place

Jacob Hurtibise and Francisco Urbaez head to the dugout after scoring on Juan Martinez's double in the third inning Thursday night at Day Air Ballpark. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Sports | 7 minutes ago
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
Dragons fall to Loons 10-3

Great Lakes scored eight runs in the first three innings on the way to a 10-3 victory over Dayton, knocking the Dragons out of first place for the first time since taking that spot on June 8.

The Loons (35-28) got two-run homers from Justin Yurchak and Brandon Lewis, who clubbed his over the batter’s eye in center field. Yurchak was 3-for-4 and is 9-for-13 in the series with three doubles to raise his average to a league-leading .380.

Dragons starter Eduardo Salazar (2-3) allowed eight runs on eight hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out six.

Juan Martinez had a two-run double for the 34-28 Dragons, who lost their fifth straight game. Francisco Urbaez had two hits to raise his average to .337 and extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

