Greater Dayton Baseball Hall of Fame adding seven new members

>Vagedes not only was a four-year starter as a high school shortstop when he enrolled at Ohio Northern in 1971, the coach liked his arm and turned him into a closer. He helped his team to two Division II World Series competitions.

He’s also still playing, participating in the local Roy Hobbs League, where he has won his team’s MVP 12 times in 27 years and has helped his team win six Hobbs World Series’.

>Johnson helped Meadowdale to four straight City titles and was All-Conference and All-Region at Sinclair and All-SEC at Tennessee. He lives in Tipp City and is the pitching coach for the high school team.

>Tindall, a left-hander, was All-City and All-Area in baseball, recording a 9-0 record and 0.83 ERA as a senior. He was also an outstanding pitcher at East Tennessee State and Sinclair College before being drafted by the Montreal Expos and spent two years in the minor leagues. He is currently a finance manager at Beau Townsend Ford in Vandalia.

>Stermer, retired from NCR (his college degree was in Particle Physics), worked nearly 30 years as an official in several different sports, specifically baseball. He worked for the old Montgomery County Recreation Department, the Gem City Umpires Association and the Dayton Amateur Baseball Commission. He was also the commissioner of the Western Ohio League, the Dayton Public League and the Southwestern Buckeye League.

>Juliano, like Stermer not a Dayton native, eventually landed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and began umpiring games in the Greene County Officials Association and Ohio High School Athletics Association. He was so good, he was asked to teach classes to train other officials.

He worked five OHSAA state championship games and several in the old DABC and CYO leagues.

Klepacz is no stranger to halls of fame as he is in four of them -- the Greater Dayton Baseball Hall of Fame, the DABC (as an umpire), the Wilbur Wright High School and the Dayton City League Hall of Fame. His officiating career has covered nearly 40 years and has worked nearly 30 years for Dayton’s Recreation & Parks division.

Klepacz also works as a field timing coordinator for the pitch clock at Day Air Ballpark.