Green Bay at Wright State: What to know about tonight’s Horizon League tournament game

Coaches: Scott Nagy is 148-77 in seven years at Wright State and 558-317 in 28 years overall. Freddie Owens was named interim coach after Will Ryan was fired Jan. 24.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Brandon Noel 6-8 Fr. F 12.8

Alex Huibregtse 6-3 So. G 8.6

Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 7.9

Andrew Welage 6-6 Jr. G 6.9

Trey Calvin 6-0 Sr. G 20.3

Probable Green Bay starters

Cade Meyer 6-8 So. F 10.9

Clarence Cummings III 6-5 So. F 10.8

Randy Tucker 6-4 Jr. G 7.7

Nate Jenkins 6-2 Jr. G 2.3

Davin Zeigler 6-3 Jr. G 6.8

About Wright State: The seventh-seeded Raiders are trying to become just the second back-to-back HL tourney winners since Butler repeated in 2010 and ‘11. Northern Kentucky won it in 2019 and ‘20. … Calvin made the all-tourney team last year with Grant Basile, Tanner Holden and runner-up NKUs Marques Warrick and Trevon Faulkner. He had 54 points in the three games, including the game-winning jumper with 10.5 seconds left in the finals. … The Raiders lost their first tourney games in 2020 and ‘21. They won it as a two seed in 2018 and four seed last season. The last time they were a seven seed, they lost in the first round to UIC in 2015. … Subs A.J. Braun and Amari Davis are third and fourth on the team in scoring with averages of 9.8 and 8.8. … Welage is hitting 47.5% from 3, Huibregtse 40.9 and Calvin 38.4. … The Raiders had a plus-4.0 rebounding edge in the first 27 games but a minus-10.0 differential in the last four. … They’re 21st nationally in scoring at 80.3 per game and third in field-goal shooting at 50.0%. Noel is 19th in shooting at 60.8%.

About Green Bay: The Phoenix has lost its last six games and 20 of its last 21. All but two of the 20 were by double digits. … Their 80-79 overtime win against Milwaukee on Feb. 6 was one of the shockers in the league this season. Zeigler hit a 3 to force OT and the game-winner in the extra session. The Panthers’ loss ultimately cost them a piece of the regular-season title. … GB finished in a last-place tie with IUPUI but earned the 10 seed, one spot ahead of the Jaguars, because of its win over second-seeded Milwaukee. IUPUI’s other win was against sixth-seeded Robert Morris. … The Phoenix was blasted twice by the Raiders, 99-67 at home and 77-46 on the road. GB is 360th of 363 teams in the NET ratings, the Raiders 182nd.

Next game: The HL quarterfinals are Thursday. If the Raiders advance, they’ll play at second-seeded Milwaukee, as long as sixth-seeded Robert Morris wins its first-round home game with IUPUI. If the Colonials lose, the Raiders would play at Cleveland State.