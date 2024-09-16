‘Gut punch’ -- Social media reacts to Bengals’ loss to Chiefs

Another classic Cincinnati-Kansas City game.
This one ended as others have, with a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs as time expired.
The game-winning drive was extended by a pass interference call on Bengals rookie Daijahn Anthony on fourth-and-16.
Here’s how media and fans reacted to the Bengals’ 26-25 loss:
Gut punch.— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) September 15, 2024
FINAL: Chiefs 26, #Bengals 25— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 15, 2024
Cincinnati certainly looked like the team you thought they would be to open the season. They felt like the better team today.
Between scoop-and-score fumble and fourth-and-16, blew one that was in the bag.
Any way you cut it, 0-2 again.
Welp the Bengals looked so much better than last week…let’s get ready for this ride 💪🏾 #wegotthis— TEEHIGGINSMOM #5 ✋🏽💫 (@adizlady) September 15, 2024
Refs have to stop interfering with classics. I don’t respect this game or win.. Bengals was the better team point blank period and like I said we will see each other in the AFC championship Game 💯🙏🏾— A-1 Chiefs (@KCSteppa) September 15, 2024
The Bengals lost but they proved that they are one of the best teams in the AFC. They were a DPI away from beating KC on the road.— Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) September 15, 2024
Bengals will figure it out and be fine.
Don’t let Bengals fans tell you the refs bailed the Chiefs out.— Tucker D. Franklin (@tuckerdfranklin) September 15, 2024
Ja’Marr had the most obvious unsportsmanlike conduct.
Anthony committed the most obvious DPI.
The Bengals bailed the Chiefs out, not the refs.
Tough to think silver linings, but after a terrible opener, that showed pretty clearly that the Bengals are going to be a force again in the AFC. Lots of good to take from it—stuff that cost them the game was correctable.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 15, 2024
No one will be surprised if we see a rematch on 1/26.
They almost never throw that flag in Hail Mary situations and I think this 4th and 16 was a similar situation. It's a jump-ball and the defender is playing the football. Isn't that what they want? https://t.co/snsYL1wqbP pic.twitter.com/y84nmBFGYf— Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) September 16, 2024
The officiating is always suspect in KC. BUT…— Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) September 15, 2024
Burrows fumble
Chases tantrum
4 FGs
Not closing it out on offense
You can’t let an elite team off the hook, and the Bengals did multiple times.
I’m gonna be real I feel terrible for the Bengals man real talk!!— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) September 15, 2024
I almost wish I felt worse, but I’m so proud of the way the Bengals played that game and can’t help but feel optimistic about where the season is going from here.— Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) September 15, 2024
OMG. Stupid. Just stupid— Rocky Boiman (@ROCKYBOIMAN50) September 15, 2024
As always. @Bengals, I love you no matter what.— Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) September 16, 2024
I think I’ll go puke.#Bengals— LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) September 15, 2024
About the Author