Late Bengals penalty leads to game-winning Chiefs field goal as time expires

A win was within their grasp, and a defensive pass interference call on Bengals rookie safety Daijahn Anthony with 48 seconds left extended a drive on fourth down and put Kansas City in field goal range for the win. Harrison Butker converted the game-winning kick, a 51-yarder as time expired, to deliver a 26-25 loss to the Bengals on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Cincinnati had lost in similar fashion during the AFC Championship to end the 2022 season when a late hit put Kansas City in range for a game-winning field goal in that one as well. The teams have met six times over the last four years, and all of those were decided by eight points or less, including five by three points or less.

The lead changed hands five times in the second half, but the Bengals had an opportunity to take control of the game and fumbled it away.

After taking a five-point lead at the end of the third quarter, the Bengals got the ball right back when Cam Taylor-Britt made a one-handed interception on a deep pass intended for Xavier Worthy and had all the momentum. However, Joe Burrow fumbled on a sack, and Chamarri Conner returned it for a 38-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, but the Chiefs led 23-22 and that was the difference.

Evan McPherson nailed a 53-yard field goal the next drive to bail out Ja’Marr Chase for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that could have cost the Bengals any chance of hope for the win. The defense then forced a three-and-out, but Cincinnati couldn’t keep the next drive going long enough to prevent the Chiefs from a chance to come back.

A punt gave Kansas City possession with 2:35 left, and two first downs and the help from Anthony’s penalty on fourth-and-16 did the trick.

The Bengals intercepted Patrick Mahomes twice in the game and finished with three takeaways, and it still wasn’t enough.

A tide-changing pick from Akeem Davis-Gaithers set them up at the Chiefs’ 31-yard line at the end of the first quarter immediately following a three-and-out for the offense when Kansas City could have established control. Erick All Jr. came up with a big catch on first down, and Burrow eventually found Andrei Iosivas in the end zone on a four-yard touchdown to put Cincinnati ahead 10-3.

Kansas City responded with a touchdown drive of its own, as Mahomes connected with Rashee Rice on a 44-yard scoring pass over Taylor-Britt, but the Bengals regained the lead on an Evan McPherson field goal and got the ball back late in the second quarter on a fumble recovery from Germaine Pratt after Sheldon Rankins forced the ball out for Carson Steele’s hands.

Cincinnati tacked on another three points and went into halftime up 16-10. The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter, including another Burrow-to-Iosivas connection that gave the Bengals a 22-17 lead with McPherson missing the PAT.

Burrow finished with 258 yards passing and two touchdowns with no interceptions, and the tight ends were a focal point of the offense Sunday as Mike Gesicki grabbed seven catches for 91 yards and Drew Sample and All combined for seven catches for 60 yards. Chase had just four catches for 35 yards, and rookie Jermaine Burton had his first NFL catch for 47 yards.

Mahomes threw for just 151 yards and two touchdowns, while Isiah Pacheco had 90 yards rushing.

Cincinnati lost Sheldon Rankins and BJ Hill during the second half because of injuries.