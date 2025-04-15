GWOC trio taken in 2025 WNBA Draft

A 6-foot-3 forward, she’ll join Chicago after five standout years at Notre Dame, where she ranks seventh in school history with 940 rebounds and fourth with 138 starts. She scored 1,710 points in five seasons.

She watched the draft in Kettering with friends and family, including her older sister Kathryn, who also played at Notre Dame from 2015-18.

“It’s just so overwhelming to hear my friends and family and the excitement they had,” Maddy Westbeld said after the announcement. “That really means the world to me. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

After playing overseas for the past seven seasons, Kathryn said Monday night she has been invited to training camp with the Phoenix Mercury.

“She is so special to me,” Maddy said. “She is my person, and the fact that she got a training camp contract, too, in the ‘W’ to have a chance to make it the same year that I do after she’s been playing overseas, it’s just you can’t say that God is not real. Just it’s a testament to the blessings we have in our life.”

Four spots after Maddy Westbeld was picked, the Indiana Fever drafted South Carolina guard Bree Hall — a Wayne High School grad — with the No. 8 pick in the second round (20th overall).

Hall, a 6-foot guard, went to four Final Fours and won two national championships with the Gamecocks and started every game the past two seasons, averaging 6.3 points this past season.

Rounding out the trio, the Seattle Storm picked Springboro grad Jordan Hobbs with the No. 9 pick in the third round (34th overall).

Hobbs, a 6-3 forward, was a two-year starter at Michigan, where she averaged 13.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season.