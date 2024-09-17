Breaking: Crews contain off-trail fire in Glen Helen, close call is ‘cautionary tale,’ director says

Harlem Globetrotters to play at Nutter Center on New Year’s Eve

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

The Harlem Globetrotters will make their annual visit to the area on New Year’s Eve as part of their 2025 World Tour.

The legendary trick-shot artists will host their archrivals, the Washington Generals, at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024, at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Ticket information — pre-sale, special opportunites and general on-sale — is available at www.harlemglobetrotters.com

In Other News
1
UD to host second annual mental health event in October
2
Forward from Powell latest 2025 recruit to visit UD
3
Taylor: Bengals might need to look outside for help on depleted...
4
High school football: Top performances of Week 4
5
‘Somewhere I want to be’ — newest Dayton recruit swayed by people...

About the Author