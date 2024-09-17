Harlem Globetrotters to play at Nutter Center on New Year’s Eve

The Harlem Globetrotters will make their annual visit to the area on New Year’s Eve as part of their 2025 World Tour.
JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨— Harlem Globetrotters are back on the road for the 2025 World Tour presented by @jerseymikes subs. Sign up now to get your pre-sale code at https://t.co/eesIo3AoYC tickets go live worldwide on 9/30 🎟️ #DearHarlemGlobetrotters #GlobetrotterNation pic.twitter.com/xKtL7bOxKV— Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) September 16, 2024
The legendary trick-shot artists will host their archrivals, the Washington Generals, at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024, at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.
Ticket information — pre-sale, special opportunites and general on-sale — is available at www.harlemglobetrotters.com
