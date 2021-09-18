dayton-daily-news logo
Harrison tosses three TD passes, Centerville routs Northmont

Centerville's Nic Bruder reaches for a 19-yard touchdown catch from Chase Harrison in front of Northmont's Jason Ashe for the Elks' first score Friday night at Northmont. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Centerville's Nic Bruder reaches for a 19-yard touchdown catch from Chase Harrison in front of Northmont's Jason Ashe for the Elks' first score Friday night at Northmont. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
CLAYTON – Chase Harrison and his receivers dominated the first half Friday night to lead Centerville to a 38-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference victory over Northmont.

Harrison completed 19 of 26 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns in building a 28-0 halftime lead for Centerville (4-1, 2-0). He connected for scores with Nic Bruder for 19 yards, Ryan Keifer for 4 yards and Cam Smith for 4 yards. Keifer caught nine passes for 94 yards in the half. Emable Wakilongo scored on a 7-yard run.

Northmont (2-2, 0-2) drove into Centerville territory twice in the first half but fumbled. The Thunderbolts also turned the ball over on downs at the Centerville 46.

Harrison added a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Jackson Courville added a field goal in the fourth for the final margin.

