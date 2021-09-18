Harrison tosses three TD passes, Centerville routs Northmont

Harrison completed 19 of 26 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns in building a 28-0 halftime lead for Centerville (4-1, 2-0). He connected for scores with Nic Bruder for 19 yards, Ryan Keifer for 4 yards and Cam Smith for 4 yards. Keifer caught nine passes for 94 yards in the half. Emable Wakilongo scored on a 7-yard run.

Northmont (2-2, 0-2) drove into Centerville territory twice in the first half but fumbled. The Thunderbolts also turned the ball over on downs at the Centerville 46.