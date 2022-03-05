Hamburger icon
High School Basketball: Alter holds off Badin rally to win regional title

Alter's Maddie Moody puts up a shot during the first half of Friday night's Division II regional final vs. Badin at Springfield High School. Nick Graham/STAFF

By , Staff Writer
55 minutes ago

SPRINGFIELD -- Maddie Moody scored 14 points and Karlie Romer added 12 more to lead Alter back to the Division II state tournament with a 45-35 win over Badin on Friday night.

The Knights held a double-digit lead for most of the game before a late rally found the Rams within three with 1:15 left.

Moody blocked Mahya Lindesmith layup attempt with under a minute to go, and the Knights came up with the ball.

That forced Badin to start fouling, and Alter went 6 for 8 to hold off their GCL Co-Ed rival.

The Knights (26-1) are going to their ninth state tournament and first since 2017. That was the end of a stretch that saw them make four in a row and win it all three times.

Jada Pohlen, who scored her 1,000th career point during the contest, led the Rams (21-7) with 10 points while Lindesmith had eight.

Alter swept the regular season series with Badin and will play in a state semifinal Thursday night at UD Arena.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

