High school basketball: Carroll, Sidney advance in lopsided fashion

SPRINGFIELD – The higher seeds took care of business Tuesday night in a pair of Division III district semifinals at Springfield High School.
No. 1 seed Carroll started strong in the first game against Greenville, opening up a 19-0 lead in the first quarter before the Green Wave scored a pair of baskets in the final two minutes of the stanza.
But the Patriots tacked on three more points in the last 10 seconds to lead 22-3 at the end of the first, and they never looked back.
With a 56-19 victory, Carroll advanced to face No. 7 seed Western Brown in a district final Saturday at Springfield.
In the nightcap, No. 6 seed Sidney led No. 9 Tecumseh 16-7 after one quarter and kept the Arrows at bay throughout the night before pulling away for a 58-34 win.
The Yellow Jackets (18-6) will face either Wilmington or defending state champion Purcell Marian in another district final Saturday.
About the Author