High School basketball: Centerville senior named state player of the year

Credit: LHVisuals

Credit: LHVisuals

1 hour ago
Jonathan Powell is the 2024 Division I Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year.

A senior from Centerville, Powell averaged 19.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for the Elks, who advanced to the state tournament for the fourth straight year.

ExploreMarion Local coach to be part of OSU clinic

Centerville coach Brook Cupps said in a news release the 6-foot-6 Powell changed his team’s dynamic with his athleticism.

“His ability to run the floor and create space for us offensively improved everyone around him,” Cupps said. “Jonathan is a versatile scorer that is able to consistently score the ball at all three levels, but his ability to shoot the 3-ball at such a high percentage makes him a really difficult matchup.”

Powell, a Xavier signee who finished second in the GWOC in scoring behind Andrew Hoerner of Miamisburg, made 39.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc and led the league with 87 treys.

“Jonathan is coachable, a good teammate and works hard at his game,” Cupps said. “He thrived against some of the top competition on our schedule.”

Alex Bruskotter of Shelby was named the OHSBCA Player of the Year in Division II while the honor went to Jesse McCulloch of Lutheran East in Division III and Duncan Moe of Badger in Division IV.

