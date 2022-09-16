dayton-daily-news logo
High school basketball: Former Dunbar coach Pullen takes over at Trotwood

Pete Pullen was Dunbar’s coach for 13 seasons. FILE PHOTO

Pete Pullen was Dunbar's coach for 13 seasons. FILE PHOTO

By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
13 minutes ago

Trotwood-Madison hired former Dunbar coach Pete Pullen as its new boys basketball coach at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

Pullen, 63, won four Division II state titles at Dunbar and reached six final fours in 13 seasons, compiling a 289-54 record. Pullen replaces Rocky Rockhold, who resigned this summer after a successful 11-year run that included the 2019 Division II state championship.

Pullen takes over a team that was 12-9 last year and lost to Carroll in the second round of the sectional tournament. The Rams return junior Timothy Carpenter to lead what has been a young team the past couple seasons.

Dunbar did not renew Pullen’s coaching contract after the 2016-17 season. He said he was told that Dayton Public Schools wanted to move in a new direction. DPS did not comment about letting Pullen go.

Also Thursday, Trotwood-Madison named Larry Barnes, a longtime varsity assistant under Hank Benton, the new girls basketball coach.

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert
