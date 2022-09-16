High school basketball: Former Dunbar coach Pullen takes over at Trotwood

Pullen, 63, won four Division II state titles at Dunbar and reached six final fours in 13 seasons, compiling a 289-54 record. Pullen replaces Rocky Rockhold, who resigned this summer after a successful 11-year run that included the 2019 Division II state championship.

Pullen takes over a team that was 12-9 last year and lost to Carroll in the second round of the sectional tournament. The Rams return junior Timothy Carpenter to lead what has been a young team the past couple seasons.