High School basketball: Season brings excitement to coach’s family

“The ceiling is high for us this year,” Addison said. “This is the most talented group since I’ve been at West Carrollton, and this one of my favorite groups because of how they get along.”

The Pirates are led in scoring by sophomore guard Selena Frost at 17 points a game. She scored 23 against Miamisburg. Backcourt mate Taryn Dewberry, a senior, is averaging 14 points.

“They’re our two point guards who grab the girls and put them in a huddle without the coaches even asking them to do that,” Addison said. “And they get everybody calm. They lead by example, and I couldn’t ask for more.”

The balanced scoring also includes juniors Ashiya Moddickes at 13 per game and Butler transfer Neveah Milerton at 10.5 per game.

The season is young and the teams to beat to get to the top of Miami Valley League are Sidney in the Valley Division and Tippecanoe. But the Miamisburg win was a confidence boost for the Pirates.

“We knew we had a 10-10 season, but we want more,” Addison said. “That was our first test, and I think we did great with our first test in showing that we can make a deeper run into the tournament this year.”

Trotwood boys: The Rams started well with a 79-76 win over Chaminade-Julienne, but coach Rocky Rockhold knows it’s early.

“I don’t put too much stock into wins in November, nor do I put a lot of stock in losses in November,” he said.

Still, after last year’s COVID-interrupted and small-crowds season, Rockhold was happy to his young team won in a hostile environment.

“I felt good that this group is learning, that they’re working hard and they’re fun to coach,” he said. “From that perspective it feels good, but I don’t know what it means big picture to get a win in November.”

The Rams are led by sophomores Tim Carpenter, Delamarr Blanton and Will Yates. Carpenter scored 24 against CJ and 26 in a 101-74 win over Stivers. Yates also had 26 against Stivers. Mike Smith is another sophomore starter, and junior Mykel Morton is scoring in double figures off the bench.

The Rams finished 10-7 last year in a season that never got rolling like it usually does for them. Their first game was in January and by the time they had played two games they had practiced only twice.

“It’s altogether different,” Rockhold said. “The feel in locker room’s different, the feel on the sidelines is different, our practices even have a different edge. It’s more than just being able to practice. Our kids have some routine because they’re physically in school now. A lot of structure was missing in our kids’ lives a year ago.”

Early-season hot hands

Boys

Dayjuan Anderson, Ponitz: Anderson’s long-range touch has resulted in making 9 of 19 3-point attempts and point totals of 26 and 22 in a season-opening event at Cincinnati Withrow.

Tim Carpenter, Trotwood-Madison: The 6-4 sophomore is scoring around the basket and making mid-range jumpers. He opened with 24 against CJ and 26 against Stivers.

Wes Enis, Miami East: The 6-1 sophomore has led his team to a 2-0 start with 25 against Northwestern and 30 against West Liberty-Salem.

Jonathan Powell, Chaminade-Julienne: The 6-5 sophomore has scored 19 and 18 in two games and made 7 of 17 3-point attempts.

Girls

Mallory Hullinger, Fairmont: The 5-foot-9 senior opened the season with 19 and 18 points, respectively, in wins over Troy and Hamilton. She made 7 of 14 3-point attempts.

Jordan Pettigrew, Ponitz: The senior is averaging 19.2 points. She poured in 32 at Preble Shawnee and 20 against Stivers in her most recent games.

Sarah Ochs, Carroll: The senior is taking on the scoring load and is averaging 22.3 through three games and shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

Riley Smith, Alter: The 6-2 sophomore is averaging 18 points and shooting 51.4%, including 8 of 20 from 3-point range.

Claire Henson, Valley View: Another senior who has taken on the early scoring load to average 23 through two games.