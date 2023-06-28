High school basketball: Trotwood boys changing divisions again

The OHSAA released divisional assignments for the 2023-24 school year for winter sports this week.

A handful of teams changed divisions in boys basketball, most notably Trotwood-Madison.

The Rams will drop back down to Division II after a season in Division I, as is the case with fellow traditional powerhouse Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.

The Rams won the 2019 state championship while the Fighting Irish won it in 2017, ‘18, ‘21 and ‘22. (The 2020 tournament was canceled.)

On the other hand, Tecumseh returns to Division I after being in Division II last season because of competitive balance adjustments to enrollment.

Here is a look at each division with notes on teams that were affected by the competitive balance initiative, which alters enrollment figures based on players who have changed schools.

Division I

Fairfield, Hamilton, Lakota West, Centerville, Lakota East, Beavercreek, Fairmont, Springboro, Springfield, Middletown, Wayne, Lebanon, Miamisburg, Northmont, Little Miami, Troy, Fairborn, Stebbins, Belmont, Edgewood, Piqua, Sidney, Xenia, Ross, West Carrollton, Talawanda, Monroe, Butler, Tecumseh

Note: Tecumseh is the only local team that moved up to Division I as a result of competitive balance.

Division II

Bellbrook, Trotwood-Madison, Franklin, Tippecanoe, Chaminade Julienne, Greenville, Bellefontaine, Oakwood, Carroll, Badin, Meadowdale, Thurgood Marshall, Kenton Ridge, Dunbar, Ponitz, Eaton, Springfield Shawnee, Northridge, Bethel, Alter, Urbana, Fenwick, Benjamin Logan, Graham,

Notes: Trotwood-Madison dropped bak to Division II with an enrollment of 332 plus four for competitive balance, leaving the Rams nine boys below the cutoff for Division I.

Fenwick remains in Division II because of competitive balance adding 32 to its real enrollment figure of 179.

Bellbrook missed being in Division I by one boy.

Division III

Valley View, Greenon, Madison, Brookville, Indian Lake, Waynesville, Milton-Union, Northwestern, Coldwater, Preble Shawnee, Carlisle, Miami East, Greeneview, Northeastern, West Liberty-Salem, Versailles, Anna, Arcanum, Tri-Village.

Notes: Madison moved down a division because of competitive balance adjustments.

Valley View, Brookville and Enon avoided Division II because of competitive balance.

Tri-Village remained in Division III because of competitive balance rather than being in Division IV.

Division IV

Houston, Twin Valley South, Triad, Covington, Dayton Christian, Marion Local, Yellow Springs, St. Henry, Troy Christian, Tri-County North, Mechanicsburg, Miami Valley, Cedarville, Ansonia, New Miami, Botkins, Southeastern, Fort Loramie, Springfield Catholic Central, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, Middletown Christian, Lehman Catholic, Emanuel Christian, Legacy Christian, Russia, East Dayton Christian, New Knoxville, Jefferson Twp.

Notes: Houston is down a division because of competitive balance while Triad would be in Division III if not for competitive balance.