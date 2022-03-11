High School Bowling: Elks have a chance to make history

“Anthony shot a 794 (249-278-267 – 794) at districts,” Parker said of the singles champion. “He did not get rattled, he didn’t leave a single open.”

As a team, the Elks got off to a slow start in the district tournament and were in seventh place after the first game. Game 2 was only a few pins better, so Parker asked Salo to move left on his first shot of Game 3 because the lanes were hooking.

“He executed it perfectly and left the 2-8-10 split, obviously the lane wasn’t hooking as much as I thought,” Parker said. “We moved everyone back and it allowed us to roll an 1,144. He sacrificed a shot that ultimately cost him the all-tournament team but he was willing to sacrifice a frame so we could get a read.”

The Elks took the lead after that game and never looked back. Centerville averaged 211 in Baker play, even better than Parker’s 210 goal.

“The guys have all really stepped up,” Parker said. “We have guys who are willing to work.”

Now, they are hoping that hard work pays off with their first state bowling title. The Centerville girls have claimed a pair of state championships, most recently in 2019.

The Elks, however, aren’t taking anything for granted as five of the top 8 teams from last year’s state tournament will be back at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl Friday including Ashland, Marion Harding and Boardman, who claimed three of the top four places last year. Familiar and frequent foes Beavercreek and Wayne are also in the hunt for the state title.

Fairborn, Troy, Wayne in mix for girls title

Fairborn, Troy and Wayne, claimed the top three places, respectively, at the D-I district tournament and will battle for a state championship on Saturday in Columbus. Defending state champion Gahanna Lincoln will also be in the hunt, along with Hillsboro, Ashland and Boardman, all top five finishers last year.

Division I State Bowling Championships

When: Boys – Friday; Girls – Saturday; qualifying rounds begin at 10:45 a.m.

Where: Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl

Tickets: Available online at www.ohsaa.org/tickets