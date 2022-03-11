High School Bowling: Elks have a chance to make history

One more win.
That’s all the Centerville boys bowling team needs to make history.
The Elks won five regular season tournament titles and the Division I sectional and district championships. Now it’s the Division I state bowling championship that they want to claim – a title they have never won.
“They want to compete, so they give me everything they have at every tournament,” Centerville coach Andy Parker said. “They won’t quit. Brendan and Anthony won’t let them.”
Centerville seniors Brendan Salo and Anthony Conty lead the Elks on and off the lanes. Salo is averaging a team and league-leading 230.6 while Conty is second with 225. But it’s their composed and selfless play that most impress Parker.
“Anthony shot a 794 (249-278-267 – 794) at districts,” Parker said of the singles champion. “He did not get rattled, he didn’t leave a single open.”
As a team, the Elks got off to a slow start in the district tournament and were in seventh place after the first game. Game 2 was only a few pins better, so Parker asked Salo to move left on his first shot of Game 3 because the lanes were hooking.
“He executed it perfectly and left the 2-8-10 split, obviously the lane wasn’t hooking as much as I thought,” Parker said. “We moved everyone back and it allowed us to roll an 1,144. He sacrificed a shot that ultimately cost him the all-tournament team but he was willing to sacrifice a frame so we could get a read.”
The Elks took the lead after that game and never looked back. Centerville averaged 211 in Baker play, even better than Parker’s 210 goal.
“The guys have all really stepped up,” Parker said. “We have guys who are willing to work.”
Now, they are hoping that hard work pays off with their first state bowling title. The Centerville girls have claimed a pair of state championships, most recently in 2019.
The Elks, however, aren’t taking anything for granted as five of the top 8 teams from last year’s state tournament will be back at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl Friday including Ashland, Marion Harding and Boardman, who claimed three of the top four places last year. Familiar and frequent foes Beavercreek and Wayne are also in the hunt for the state title.
Fairborn, Troy, Wayne in mix for girls title
Fairborn, Troy and Wayne, claimed the top three places, respectively, at the D-I district tournament and will battle for a state championship on Saturday in Columbus. Defending state champion Gahanna Lincoln will also be in the hunt, along with Hillsboro, Ashland and Boardman, all top five finishers last year.
Division I State Bowling Championships
When: Boys – Friday; Girls – Saturday; qualifying rounds begin at 10:45 a.m.
Where: Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl
Tickets: Available online at www.ohsaa.org/tickets
