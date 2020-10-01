High school football: 4 area teams are No. 1 seeds for state playoffs

The Division I state championship game will be played Nov. 13 while the specific dates and times for the other divisions will be announced at a later date the following weekend.

Below is a breakdown of the first-round games for area teams:

Division I, Region 3

Undefeated Northmont is the No. 2 seed and will play host to No. 15 Middletown in the first round with the winner to play Marysville or Dublin Jerome.

Springfield is the No. 3 seed and will play host to No. 14 Toledo Whitmer in the first round. If the Wildcats win, they will have a rematch with Wayne or Centerville. The Warriors are the No. 6 seed and will play host to the No. 11 Elks.

Springboro is the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Findlay with the winner of that game facing No. 1 seed Dublin Coffman or No. 16 Beavercreek.

Fairmont is the No. 13 seed and plays at No. 5 Perrysburg. The winner of that game will play No. 4 Powell Olentangy Liberty or No. 13 Miamisburg.

Division I, Region 4

Lakota West is the No. 1 seed and will open at home against No. 16 West Clermont.

Lakota East is the No. 8 seed and will play host to No. 9 Sycamore.

No. 13 Lebanon will travel to No. 4 Mason, and No. 10 Fairfield will open at No. 7 Elder while No. 6 Hamilton will host No. 11 Moeller.

Division II, Region 8

The No. 3 seed is Piqua, and the Indians received a bye. They will play Harrison or Lima Senior at home on Oct. 16.

Stebbins is the No. 7 seed and also received a bye. Those Indians will play No. 10 Sidney or No. 23 West Carrollton after the Yellow Jackets host the Pirates in the opening round.

Edgewood is the No. 8 seed and will play host to No. 25 Columbus West while Troy is the No. 9 seed and will host No. 24 Franklin Heights with the winner of those games facing off a week later.

Talawanda is the No. 13 seed and will host No. 20 Belmont with the winner to face No. 4 Kings.

Fairborn is the No. 12 seed and will host No. 21 Cincinnati Withrow with the winner playing at Cincinnati Turpin, the No. 5 seed.

Tecumseh is the No. 16 seed and will play host to No. 17 Xenia. The winner will earn a trip to Cincinnati to take on No. 1 seed Winton Woods.

Bellefontaine is the No. 19 seed in Division 3, Region 11 and will play at No. 14 Columbus South with the winner playing at No. 3 Thornville Sheridan.

Division III, Region 12

Bellbrook will play the winner of No. 16 Chaminade Julienne and No. 17 Cincinnati Northwest while No. 2 Badin will play No. 15 Lima Shawnee or No. 18 Wakpakoneta.

Despite playing only three games, Trotwood-Madison is the No. 3 seed, and the defending state champions received a bye. They will play No. 19 Carroll or No. 14 Celina.

Alter is the No. 6 seed and received a bye to face No. 11 Dunbar or No. 22 Cincinnati Aiken.

Franklin is the No. 9 seed and will host No. 24 Butler while No. 25 Greenville will play at No. 8 St. Mary’s Memorial.

No. 21 Monroe will play at No. 12 Elida while No. 7 Tippecanoe will host No. 26 Ponitz and No. 23 seed Fenwick will play at No. 10 Mount Healthy in Cincinnati.

In Division IV, Region 16

The No. 1 seed is Clinton-Massie, and the Falcons will play No. 17 Thurgood Marshall or No. 16 Washington Court House in the second round.

Sixth-seeded Graham has a bye and will face No. 11 Eaton or No. 22 Northridge while No. 19 Northwestern or No. 14 Taylor will play No. 3 Cincinnati Wyoming in the second round.

No. 7 seed Valley View has a bye and will play No. 10 Milton-Union or No. 23 Greenfield McClain while No. 8 seed Waynesville has a bye and will face No. 24 Urbana or No. 9 Bethel-Tate in the second round.

Oakwood is the No. 15 seed and will host No. 18 Batavia.

Division V, Region 20

Brookville is the No. 3 seed and will play No. 14 North College Hill or No. 19 Purcell Marian after having a bye.

Versailles is the No. 4 seed and will face No. 13 Preble Shawnee or No. 20 Clermont Northeastern after having a bye.

West Liberty-Salem also has a bye and the No. 6 seed will play No. 11 Mariemont or No. 22 Reading.

Springfield Shawnee is the No. 7 seed and will play No. 10 Madison or No. 23 Finneytown while Carlisle is the No. 17 seed and will play at No. 16 Cincinnati Summit Country Day.

Meadowdale is the No. 24 seed and will play in Cincinnati against No. 9 Taft while No. 21 seed Bethel will also head south to take on No. 12 Madiera in the Queen City.

Division VI, Region 24

No. 1 Coldwater has a bye and will play No. 16 National Trail or No. 17 Triad.

No. 6 Fort Recovery and No. 9 Milford Center both received byes and will play Oct. 17, the same weekend the winner of No. 13 Anna and No. 20 Miami East faces No. 4 West Jefferson.

Mechanicsburg is the No. 2 seed and could face OHC partner Northeastern if the No. 18 seed Jets can win at No. 15 Deer Park in round one.

Covington is the No. 5 seed and got a bye before playing No. 12 Arcanum and No. 21 New Lebanon while No. 10 Greeneview and No. 7 Paint Valley both received byes and will play Oct. 17.

Minster is the No. 11 seed and set to host No. 22 Delphos Jefferson while No. 19 Parkway will go to No. 14 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place.

Division VII, Region 28

No. 1 Marion Local has a bye and will play No. 16 Cedarville or No. 17 Mississinawa Valley.

No. 2 Fort Loramie has a bye and will play No. 15 Troy Christian or No. 18 Ridgemont while No. 3 New Bremen gets No. 14 Sidney Lehman or No. 19 Southeastern.

Tri-Village is the No. 4 seed and will host No. 20 Twin Valley South or No. 13 Cincinnati College Prep.

St. Henry is the No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 Grove City Christian, New Miami is the No. 8 seed and will play No. 9 Fayetteville-Perry and Ansonia Is the No. 7 and will host No. 10 Triad after all received byes.