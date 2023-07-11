High school football: Springfield’s Aaron Scott Jr. still mulling college options

Springfield cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. has set a decision date, but does he have a decision yet?

“No, not yet,” the four-star prospect said Tuesday afternoon at the annual Social Justice 7 on 7 in Dayton. “I feel like I’m still going through it. I feel like soon — I need to figure it out soon, sooner or later. I haven’t figured it out yet, but I know I’m gonna know before that day.”

The coveted cornerback previously announced he will share his college destination with the world on July 30.

He is deciding between Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, all schools he visited officially in June to narrow down a list of more than 30 offers.

On3 and 247Sports both rank Scott the No. 1 prospect in Ohio, and he is a consensus top five player in the country at his position.