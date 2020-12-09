High school football: Area players honored on Division II, III All-Ohio teams

>RELATED: Division VI, VII teams

More about the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA. The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote and recognize coverage of high school sports across Ohio and is endorsed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. OPSWA members are invited to assist with selecting the all-district teams, with those award winners eligible for All-Ohio consideration.