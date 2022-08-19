High school football: Area players with Top 10 all-time performances in the state record books

As a new high school football season begins, we went into the state record books to look for some of the most impressive performances by area players.
Here’s a look at area players who are in the Top 10 in the record books:
Individual points in a game
T-5. Tyler Martin, Mechanicsburg (61 vs. Ridgeway Ridgemont on Oct. 22, 1999)
Individual points in a season
3. Jeff Rogan, Urbana (313 in 1982)
10. Ryan Brewer, Troy (288 in 1998)
Individual points in a career
2. Ryan Brewer, Troy (761 1995-98)
3. Brock Bolen, Valley View (728 2001-03)
Touchdowns scored in a game
3. Tyler Martin, Mechanicsburg (9 vs. Ridgeway Ridgemont on Oct. 22, 1999)
T-10. Tom Vaughn, Troy (8 vs. Sidney in 1960)
Touchdowns scored in a season
T-9. Bayle Wolf, Clinton-Massie (45 in 2012)
Touchdowns scored in a career
T-3. Ryan Brewer, Troy (117 from 1995-98)
Passing touchdowns in a game
T-9. Tyler Horner, Northmont (8 vs. Springfield North in 2004)
Passing touchdowns in a career
9. Nathan Mays, Urbana (113 from 2011-14)
Rushing yards in a game
2. Bob Ferguson, Troy (529 vs. Kiser on Sept. 14, 1956)
T-9. Bob Ferguson, Troy (475 vs. Monroe in 1956)
Rushing yards in a season
8. Raveion Hargrove, Trotwood-Madison (3,039 in 2015)
Rushing yards in a career
4. Ryan Brewer, Troy (7,656 from 1995-98)
10. Brian Wagner, Springfield Central Catholic (6,785 from 2004-07)
Passing yards in a career
10. Nathan Mays, Urbana (9,647 from 2011-14)
Receptions in a game
T-9. Jack Schulte, Wilbur Wright (18 vs. Sherwood Fairview on Oct. 10, 1970)
Receiving yards in a game
1. Barry Quinn, Urbana (381 vs. Springfield Shawnee on Oct. 4, 2002)
2. Jack Schulte, Wilbur Wright (357 vs. Sherwood Fairview on Oct. 10, 1970)
Most interceptions in a game
T-2. Eric Taylor, Graham (2 vs. Benjamin Logan on Sept. 29, 2006)
Most interceptions in a season
T-6. Jay Julian, Springfield Shawnee (14 in 2005)
Most field goals in a game
T-8. J.C. Casper, Lakota West (4 vs. Milford on Sept. 10, 2004)
Longest field goal
T-5. Tim Williams, Waynesville (57 yards vs. Greeneview in 1988)
T-10. Craig Salvati, Lakota East (55 yards vs. Hamilton on Sept. 22, 2000)
