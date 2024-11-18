High school football: Blowouts, walk-off kick highlight Week 13 action

Here is a rundown of the action:

1. Centerville and Wayne both rolled teams from the Columbus suburbs

Ziere Alston returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and the Elks never looked back in a Division I, Region 2 semifinal. They routed Dublin Coffman 42-7 with contributions from many players.

Alston, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore, also caught two passes for 36 yards and had five tackles, including a sack.

Quarterback Shane Cole completed all 11 of his passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns while Parker Johnson ran for 131 yards on 16 carries and Ryan Swanson caught four passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Wayne was similarly dominant as Tyrell Lewis completed 11 of 14 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-7 rout of Dublin Coffman.

Jamier Averette-Brown, who may be the area’s top sophomore, caught six passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns while Isaiah Thompson added 151 yards on the ground.

Aden Vaughn had seven tackles and two interceptions for the Warriors.

2. Alter did it again

Coach Ed Domsitz’s team started 3-5, but they have won five in a row to reach the regional final in Division IV, Region 20.

Friday night they allowed two touchdowns after getting consecutive shutouts, but the offense did more than enough in a 37-13 win over Taylor.

3. So did the MAC

If the calendar says mid-November, teams from the Midwest Athletic Conference must be doing things.

That was especially true Friday night as Marion Local, Minster, Delphos St. John’s, Coldwater and Anna won by a combined score of 236-27.

4. It’s good to have a kicker

Lots of area teams have reliable kickers these days, and Bellbrook is still paying thanks to theirs.

Riley Ferrin has made go-ahed field goal in the fourth quarter in consecutive weeks, including a walk-off winner from 35 yards against previously undefeated Wapakoneta on Friday night.

On the downside, the Golden Eagles had to play the second half without their top offensive weapon as running back Vincent Epifano suffered a right knee injury in the second quarter. His availability for next week was unclear right after the game, but the 5-10, 175-pound junior is the SWBL’s third-leading rusher.

5. What’s next?

Centerville and Wayne will renew their storied rivalry at Welcome Stadium on Friday night with a spot in the Division I state semifinals on the line. Centerville won the regular season matchup 38-14 in Week 10.

Alter also has a rematch. The Knights lost 36-7 at Taft in Week 3. They are set to play at Monroe High School on Friday.

Bellbrook faces undefeated London at Springfield in the Division III, Region 12 final while West Liberty-Salem will take on Indian Lake in Piqua in a Logan County grudge match.

In Division VI, Region 24, Coldwater and Anna will play in Sidney while Minster and Marion Local have a rematch at Wapakoneta in Division VII, Region 28. That means at least two MAC teams will be in the state semifinals.