High school football: Breaking down conference races heading into Week 7

Here is a breakdown of each league heading into Week 7:

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Leader: Springfield (3-0 conference record)

Next up: Fairmont (2-1), Springboro (2-1), Centerville (2-1)

Still in the mix: Beavercreek, Northmont and Wayne are all 1-2 in league play

Nonconference play was not kind to anyone in the GWOC, but Springfield has won four in a row, including wins already over Centerville and Springboro.

Fairmont has the best shot to catch the ‘Cats since the teams haven’t met yet, but the Firebirds must play at Northmont and host Springboro before a trip to Springfield in Week 9.

Wayne is a team to watch after getting quarterback Tyrell Lewis back from injury last week in a win over Northmont. The Warriors play at Springfield this week and finish the season at Centerville but already lost to Springboro.

Defending champion: Centerville

Miami Valley League

Miami Division

Leader: Tippecanoe (5-0)

Next up/still in the mix: Butler and Troy (Both 3-2)

The Red Devils have outscored their opponents 226-53, and they already beat Butler and Troy. Beginning with a trip to Sidney this week, three of their last four games are on the road, including a division crossover matchup with fellow unbeaten Xenia in Greene County in Week 10. (That game will not impact conference standings.)

Defending champions: Tippecanoe, Butler and Troy

Valley Division

Leader: Xenia (5-0)

Next up: Sidney (4-1)

Still in the mix: Stebbins (2-3)

The Buccaneers have dominated opponents even more than Tippecanoe on the scoreboard (257-44). That includes a 48-7 win at Sidney in Week 3, so Xenia is in the driver’s seat the rest of the way with trips to Troy and Greenville sandwiching a home game against Piqua.

The Trojans could muddy the waters for the Yellow Jackets with a win over Xenia on Friday night in Troy.

Defending champion: Sidney

GCL Co-Ed

Leaders: Cincinnati McNicholas, Badin, Alter (all 1-0)

Still in the mix: Carroll, Chaminade Julienne and Fenwick (all 0-1)

The Knights entered the season with high expectations after making the state championship game last season, but they have had to learn to play without injured senior quarterback Gavin Connor.

Six players combined to run for 219 yards in an offensive explosion last week as Alter beat Carroll 43-6, but two big tests are up next. First is a trip to McNicholas on Friday night then a visit from Badin. Both of those teams allowed 60 points in the first six weeks.

Defending champion: Badin

Southwestern Buckeye League

Buckeye Division

Leaders: Valley View (3-0), Waynesville (2-0)

Next up: Eaton, Brookville (both 2-1)

Still in the mix: Carlisle, Madison (both 0-2)

Waynesville leads the league in scoring while Valley View is second in points allowed. They are set to face off in Week 10 in Germantown. Waynesville won the Week 10 matchup last season, but VVHS got revenge four weeks later in the playoffs.

Valley View already beat Eaton but must travel to Brookville in Week 9 while Waynesville has a win over Brookville and a Week 9 visit from Eaton on tap.

Defending champions: Valley View and Waynesville

Southwestern Division

Leaders: Bellbrook (1-0) and Franklin (1-0)

Next up: Ross (0-0)

Still in the mix: Monroe and Edgewood (both 0-1)

The Golden Eagles host the Wildcats this week in a game that could define the rest of the race that is just getting started.

Bellbrook has won five in a row since starting the season with a loss to undefeated Tippecanoe, and the Golden Eagles lead the division in scoring (151) and points allowed (52).

Defending champion: Bellbrook

Dayton Public League

Leaders: Meadowdale, Dunbar, Belmont (all 1-0 heading into the week)

Next up: Thurgood Marshall (0-1)

The Wolverines got off on the right foot in league play with a 22-6 win over Thurgood Marshall last week.

They played Meadowdale in a key conference clash Thursday and are set to finish the season against Belmont.

Belmont will finish the season with Dunbar and Meadowdale, so everything is still on the table.

Defending champion: Dunbar

Western Ohio Athletic Conference

Leaders: Preble Shawnee, Ansonia (both 5-0)

Next up: Arcanum (4-1)

Still in the mix: Tri-Village, National Trail (both 3-2)

The Arrows and Tigers are both 5-0 in league play, but Preble Shawnee has allowed less than half as many points (50 compared to 101) while both have had strong offenses.

They are set to play in Ansonia in Week 9 in a rematch of a game Ansonia romped last year (48-20).

Arcanum and National Trail are a game back with Tri-Village within shouting distance at 3-2.

Preble Shawnee goes to Arcanum next week after hosting Tri-County North this week.

Defending champion: Ansonia

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Leaders: Lehman Catholic and Northridge (both 3-0)

Next up: Milton-Union and Riverside (both 2-1)

Still in the mix: Covington and Bethel (both 1-2)

Lehman Catholic has won five in a row after losing at Delphos St. John’s to open the season, and the Cavaliers are the only team in the conference with a winning record.

They play at Northridge in Week 10 in a game that could decide the championship, but first is a trip to Riverside on Friday night.

Northridge went 0-3 in nonconference play but has outscored TRAC foes 56-17 heading into a game at Bethel on Friday night. The Polar Bears already beat Riverside in Week 5 and get Milton-Union at home in Week 9.

Defending champion: Riverside